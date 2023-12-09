Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $17.37 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,593 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.47% of Foot Locker worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,484 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 294.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 11.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,914 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $28.19 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Foot Locker Company Profile



Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

