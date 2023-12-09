Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Energizer were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,797,000 after purchasing an additional 203,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Energizer by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENR opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

