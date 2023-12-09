Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $138.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.96.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.2 %

GPN opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.85.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after buying an additional 187,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

