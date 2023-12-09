GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 100,739 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 6.4% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $76,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439,573 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

