GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 2,790 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 69,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $165.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.