GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $219.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.69.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

