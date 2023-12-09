GM Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $481.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.74.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

