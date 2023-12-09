GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DexCom by 287.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after buying an additional 628,201 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.97 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 128.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average is $109.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,790. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

