GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $620,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $206.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

