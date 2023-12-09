GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,475 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth $736,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its position in Farfetch by 25.0% in the second quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth $397,000. Kuvari Partners LLP boosted its position in Farfetch by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP now owns 2,634,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 804,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

