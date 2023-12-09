GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $750,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 148.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 99,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 427,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $195.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

