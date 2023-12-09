GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 22,686 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 67,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 125.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $62.25.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

