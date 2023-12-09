GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 2,790 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,450,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average of $160.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

