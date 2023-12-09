GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

