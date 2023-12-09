GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

