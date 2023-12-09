GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,158,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $219.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

