GM Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after buying an additional 3,357,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,240,000 after buying an additional 478,859 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after buying an additional 968,618 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,776 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

