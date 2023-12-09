GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 16,736 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

