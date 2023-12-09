GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 2,895 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $475.06 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

