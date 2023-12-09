GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 32 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.9% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,835 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 272,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after purchasing an additional 179,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $521.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.88. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $336.15 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

