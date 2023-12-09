GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 553 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.61.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $534.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $562.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

