GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 701 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,187 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock worth $389,444,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.