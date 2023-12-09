Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.33

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 237686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Gogoro Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $615.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Gogoro by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gogoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

