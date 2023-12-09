Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.33

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 237686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
Gogoro Trading Up 6.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $615.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.
