Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

GOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $859.56 million, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.37 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0115 dividend. This is an increase from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

