Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Up 25%

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 220,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 112,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.59.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

