Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Hasbro worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. 1,529,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,272. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

