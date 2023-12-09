HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Issues Earnings Results

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HashiCorp updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.12) EPS.
HashiCorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $37.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.
Insider Activity at HashiCorp
In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $55,774,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
