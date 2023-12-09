Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust Acquires 69,107 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 69,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $948,839.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 452,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 44,479 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $611,586.25.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,055 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $27,208.20.

On Monday, November 27th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 20,062 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $265,019.02.

Heartland Express Stock Down 0.3 %

HTLD stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

