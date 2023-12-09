Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Insider Andrew Burnes Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Burnes sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.59), for a total transaction of A$4,800,000.00 ($3,178,807.95).

Helloworld Travel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

Get Helloworld Travel alerts:

Helloworld Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It also operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travelthe Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers; and distributes travel products and provides services under the Viva Holidays, Sunlover Holidays, Territory Discoveries, Asia Escape Holidays, Skiddoo, GO Holidays, Ready Rooms, and Seven Oceans Cruising brands, as well as operates needitnow.com.au.

Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.