Holo One Day Volume Reaches $26.96 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $368.26 million and approximately $26.96 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Holo has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Holo Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,459,784,703 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holo (HOT) is a digital token of the Holochain ecosystem, an open-source platform for creating and running decentralized applications (dApps). Holo (HOT) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum platform, used for transactions within the Holochain network, specifically to pay for hosting services. Holochain is a peer-to-peer platform for developers to build decentralized applications using a distributed hash table (DHT), providing a lightweight and scalable solution. Holo (HOT) tokens are used to compensate Holochain hosts for their services, creating an ecosystem where dApp developers pay hosts in HOT tokens and end-users can access dApps without needing to purchase tokens. Holochain was created by Arthur Brock and Eric Harris-Braun, co-founders of the MetaCurrency Project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

