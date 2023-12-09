HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s Largest Position

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,170 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for approximately 23.0% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.27% of HubSpot worth $604,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 330.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $502.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.45 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.99 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.