Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Trading 3.1% Higher

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 8,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 91,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Huize from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Huize Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huize

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

