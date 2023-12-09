Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Malaika Myers Sells 3,351 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE H opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.73. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.91.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels
Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after acquiring an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hyatt Hotels
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.