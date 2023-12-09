Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Malaika Myers Sells 3,351 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.73. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.91.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after acquiring an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

