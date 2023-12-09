Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

NYSE HY opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 40.60%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

