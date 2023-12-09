Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.70. 118,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 116,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Immunome Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Bruce Turner acquired 42,300 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $249,993. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 169,204 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $999,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,048.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

