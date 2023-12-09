InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 983,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,674,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

InMode Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 969.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

