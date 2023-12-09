Insider Buying: BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Insider Purchases £28,820 in Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Ball bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £28,820 ($36,402.68).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

BBGI Global Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.48. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 163.20 ($2.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £927.91 million, a PE ratio of 2,163.33 and a beta of 0.17.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

