Insider Buying: Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $447,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,925,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Raymond Zage III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, George Raymond Zage III sold 663,480 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $417,992.40.

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 40.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

