Insider Selling: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells 8,938 Shares of Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Molyneux sold 8,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total transaction of C$37,187.44.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

MTA opened at C$4.14 on Friday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$7.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of C$218.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 223.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0355884 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

