Insider Selling: Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Director Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,007,000 after purchasing an additional 96,199 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

