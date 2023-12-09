Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Up 0.2%

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.81. Approximately 27,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 48,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Inspire 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $291.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Inspire 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

