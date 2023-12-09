Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. HSBC upgraded Intel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $180.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.