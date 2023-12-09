International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $161.96 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $162.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average of $142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

