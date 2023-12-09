Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires 248,471 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,471 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,467,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,216. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

