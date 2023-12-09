Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires 525,754 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,754 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Alight worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 33,084,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 840,524 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alight by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,033,000 after purchasing an additional 542,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,880,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alight by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 14,144,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alight Trading Up 0.5 %

Alight stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,946,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,292. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

