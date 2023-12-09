Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires 652,696 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 368.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,696 shares during the period. Premier makes up about 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.70% of Premier worth $22,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Premier by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,733,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 8.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Premier by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 59,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 721,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.



Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

