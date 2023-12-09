Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires 77,865 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,865 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 55.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. 1,353,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

