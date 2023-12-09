Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 394,681 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 582.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,681 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 2.44% of FARO Technologies worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,121.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $272,676.77. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.40. 139,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,196. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $367.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.52. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $86.81 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FARO Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

