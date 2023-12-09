Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336,912 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up about 1.3% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $25,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Dropbox by 179.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,458 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 2,916,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,768,546.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $992,245. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

