Invenomic Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 110.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,632,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906,477 shares during the period. Lyft comprises 1.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $34,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lyft by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $942,471. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 22,655,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,852,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.86. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LYFT. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

